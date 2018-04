BRIEF-Steel Dynamics Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.96

April 18 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Q1 SALES $2.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.58 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASES Q1 CASH DIVIDEND BY 21 PERCENT

* STEEL DYNAMICS - REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018

* Q1 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCT SELLING PRICE FOR COMPANY’S STEEL OPERATIONS INCREASED $61 TO $822 PER TON

* STEEL DYNAMICS - STEEL PRODUCTION UTILIZATION RATE WAS 94 PERCENT IN Q1 2018, COMPARED TO ESTIMATED DOMESTIC STEEL INDUSTRY UTILIZATION RATE OF 76 PERCENT

* "BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR"