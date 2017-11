Nov 14 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Steel Partners Holdings announces new $600 million credit facility

* Steel Partners Holdings LP - ‍Entered into a new five-year, $600 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks led by PNC Capital Markets LLC​

* Steel Partners -‍ New credit facility consolidates some existing credit facilities into one combined, revolving credit facility covering all SPLP entities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: