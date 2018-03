BRIEF-Steel Partners Says, Entered Into Confidentiality Agreement With Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

March 21 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SAYS ON MARCH 20, 2018, ENTERED INTO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - SEC FILING

* STEEL PARTNERS-AGREEMENT WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED BUSINESS COMBINATION/OTHER STRATEGIC/FINANCIAL TRANSACTION

* STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2HNx48L) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)