BRIEF-Steel Partners Says Proposed To Buy All Babcock & Wilcox Shares

May 23 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP - ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY

* STEEL HOLDINGS-PURSUANT TO PROPOSAL, PREPARED TO BUY ALL BABCOCK & WILCOX SHARES IT DOES NOT CURRENTLY OWN FOR PRICE IN RANGE OF $3-$3.50PER SHARE IN CASH

* STEEL HOLDINGS - PROPOSAL BASED UPON ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES , INCLUDING MEGTEC AND UNIVERSAL BUSINESSES

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PERCENT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 - SEC FILING