BRIEF-Steel Partners starts exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Handy & Harman
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Steel Partners starts exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Handy & Harman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings LP

* Steel Partners commences exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Handy & Harman it does not own

* Steel Partners Holdings LP - ‍steel Partners currently owns approximately 70 pct of Handy & Harman’s outstanding shares​

* Steel Partners Holdings LP - ‍offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of october 11, 2017​

* Steel Partners - Handy & Harman stockholders who validly tender shares in offer to receive 1.484 6.0 pct Series A preferred units of Steel Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

