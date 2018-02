Feb 22 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF CHENNAI TRUCK WHEEL PLANT FROM FEB

* SAYS CHENNAI TRUCK WHEEL PLANT WILL ADD 1.2 MILLION WHEELS CAPACITY

* SAYS CHENNAI TRUCK WHEEL PLANT WILL ADD 1.2 MILLION WHEELS CAPACITY

* PLANT OPERATING AT 90 PERCENT UTILIZATION FOR FEB AND EXPECTED TO ATTAIN 100 PERCENT UTILIZATION FROM APRIL ONWARDS