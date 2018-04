April 2 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* SAYS CO EXPECTS TO REGISTER Q1 VOLUME WITH 4.1 MILLION WHEEL CONFIRMED ORDER BOOK

* SAYS EXPECT A LARGE UPSWING IN CV SEGMENT IN FY DUE TO NEW SCRAPPAGE POLICY AND START OF BS-VI

* SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE 100% UTILIZATION FOR BOTH CHENNAI AND JAMSHEDPUR TRUCK PLANT IN Q1 RESF