June 8 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* ALL SSWL PLANTS ARE FUNCTIONAL

* EXPECT TO REACH GROSS REVENUE RATE OF 1.25 BILLION-1.3 BILLION RUPEES BY SEPT 2020

* EXPECT CAPACITY UTILIZATION TO REACH 75% PRE-COVID LEVELS OF PRODUCTION BY SEPT 2020