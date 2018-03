March 21 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd:

* GETS ORDER ‍FOR SUPPLY OF STEEL WHEELS FOR UK AFTERMARKET.​

* SAYS TOTAL ORDER COVERS SUPPLIES OF APPROX. 7,000 WHEELS IN A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS

* SAYS ‍WHEELS TO BE DISPATCHED FROM CHENNAI & DAPPAR PLANT FROM MARCH ONWARDS Source text - bit.ly/2IFRnGz Further company coverage: