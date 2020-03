March 24 (Reuters) - Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd:

* MOVING TO CLOSE ALL SITES, EXCEPT WHERE NEEDED TO SUPPLY ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES, AS OF 25 MARCH

* SHUT-DOWN WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON EARNINGS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* TO SUPPORT STAFF OVER 4 WEEK CLOSE DOWN PERIOD THROUGH ARRANGEMENTS TO SUPPORT PAYMENT OF SALARY AND WAGES