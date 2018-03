March 20 (Reuters) - Steelcase Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $772.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $750.7 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2019 REVENUE $740 MILLION TO $765 MILLION

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19, REVENUE VIEW $746.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RECORDED $27.9 MILLION OF CHARGES IN Q4, PRIMARILY RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM