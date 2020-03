BRIEF-Stef Announces Reinforced Measures In Connection With Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Stef SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FOLLOWING THE ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED BY THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT, GROUP HAS MOBILIZED ALL OF ITS RESOURCES IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON THE HEART OF ITS OPERATIONS AND HONOR ITS COMMITMENTS TO ITS CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS : ANNOUNCES REINFORCED MEASURES TO GUARANTEE THE SECURITY OF THE GOODS ENTRUSTED TO IT, ITS EMPLOYEES AND ITS CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN CONSTANT CONTACT WITH AUTHORITIES TO FOLLOW DEVELOPMENT OF SITUATION, TAKE ALL RELEVANT MEASURES AND ADAPT SYSTEM IN PLACE IF NECESSARY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO IMPLEMENT IN AGREEMENT WITH ITS CUSTOMERS, SOLUTIONS ALLOWING TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL CONSTRAINTS IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE CONTINUITY OF SERVICE FOR ALL AND ON ALL THE TERRITORIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP REQUESTS THE CLASSIFICATION OF TRANSPORT AND FOOD LOGISTICS SECTORS AS BEING OF PUBLIC UTILITY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)