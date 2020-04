April 7 (Reuters) - Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON STEFANUTTI STOCKS

* SOUTH AFRICA - MOST PROJECTS BEEN STOPPED WITH EXCEPTION OF CERTAIN MINING SERVICES PROJECTS WHICH HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL

* IN BOTSWANA AND ESWATINI PROJECTS HAVE BEEN STOPPED WITH EXCEPTION OF ONE PROJECT EACH WHICH ARE DEEMED ESSENTIAL

* REMAINS CONTINUING TO PROGRESS FUNDING PLAN