BRIEF-Steico Reports Q4 EBIT About 5.4 Million Euros

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Steico Se:

* DGAP-NEWS: PRELIMINARY BUSINESS FIGURES: STEICO CLOSES 2017 WITH NEW RECORD-BREAKING REVENUES AND EARNINGS

* ‍GROUP RECORDED A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN EARNINGS IN Q4 IN PARTICULAR​

* ‍MANAGEMENT IS ALSO FORECASTING HIGHER DEMAND IN 2018, COUPLED WITH CONTINUED GROWTH FOR COMPANY​

* BELIEVE THAT REVENUES IN 2018 WILL BE UP BY AROUND 15% WITH SIMILAR OR SLIGHTLY IMPROVED EARNINGS FIGURES COMPARED TO 2017​

* QTRLY EBIT ABOUT 5.4 EURO MILLIONS

* ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 REVENUE ABOUT 57.0 MILLION EUR VERSUS 51.8 MILLION EUR LAST YEAR