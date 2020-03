BRIEF-Steico Withdraws Its 2020 Outlook

March 19 (Reuters) - STEICO SE:

* PRODUCTION IN FRANCE SUSPENDED TEMPORARILY

* BELIEVES THAT IN 2020 IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REACH ORIGINAL OUTLOOK WITH REVENUE GROWTH OF MORE THAN 10% AND AN EBIT RATIO AROUND 10% (IN TERMS OF TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE)

* PLANT IN FRANCE IS INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO CLOSE THROUGH TO 5 APRIL

* AT PRESENT TIME, CONCRETE IMPACT OF CORONA CRISIS CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED

* DEPENDING ON TYPE AND DURATION OF ACTIVITIES TO CONTAIN CORONA VIRUS, FURTHER NEGATIVE EFFECTS ARE TO BE EXPECTED

* PRODUCTION AT POLISH PLANTS, WHICH CONTRIBUTE TO MORE THAN 90% OF GROUP’S ADDED VALUE, HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)