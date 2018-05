May 23 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc:

* STEIN MART, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* RAISED ITS FIRST HALF 2018 OUTLOOK.

* NOW EXPECT FIRST HALF 2018 OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN EXCESS OF $10 MILLION

* STEIN MART - ANTICIPATE FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN COMP SALES FOR Q2 DRIVEN BY MUCH HIGHER REGULAR-PRICE SELLING