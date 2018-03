BRIEF-Stein Mart, Inc. Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.01

March 14 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc:

* STEIN MART, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GROSS PROFIT EXPANDED 380 BASIS POINTS

* SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* SEES GROSS PROFIT EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* STEIN MART - EXPECT H1 2018 OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN EXCESS OF $8 MILLION

* STEIN MART - ENTERED INTO NEW $50 MILLION TERM LOAN WITH GORDON BROTHERS FINANCE COMPANY

* STEIN MART - “ENCOURAGED” BY SALES TREND IN FEB. & EARLY MARCH DRIVEN BY “VERY STRONG REGULAR-PRICED SELLING”

* STEIN MART - CONFIDENT COMP. SALES TRENDS WILL DRAMATICALLY IMPROVE IN Q1 AS SPRING REGULAR-PRICE SELLING BUILDS IN OTHER MARKETS