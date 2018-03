March 12 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc:

* STEIN MART SAYS ON MARCH 7, EXECUTED AN AMENDMENT TO THE PROMISSORY NOTE ORIGINALLY ENTERED ON FEBRUARY 2, 2018 - SEC FILING

* STEIN MART - SUNTRUST BANK, UNDER TRUST AGREEMENT DATED SEPTEMBER 1, 1999,HAS EXTENDED MATURITY DATE FROM APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018