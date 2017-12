BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail Says Not To Implement Call Options Pertaining to Titan, Lavender Sky

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd:

* ‍RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM TITAN WHICH CONFIRMS CALL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH TITAN WILL NOT BE CAPABLE OF IMPLEMENTATION AND WILL NOT BECOME UNCONDITIONAL​

* CONFIRMATION MEANS THAT LAVENDER SKY CALL OPTION AGREEMENT WILL ALSO TERMINATE​

* ‍STAR BOARD WILL THEREFORE NOT BE ABLE TO IMPLEMENT CALL OPTIONS PERTAINING TO TITAN AND LAVENDER SKY​

* ‍WILL ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH REMAINING PARTIES IN RESPECT OF THEIR CALL OPTION AGREEMENTS TO ASSESS WAY FORWARD​