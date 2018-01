BRIEF-Steinhoff Africa Retail Says Vusumuzi Khanyile Resigns As Independent Non-Executive Director

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd:

* STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL - VUSUMUZI PHILIP KHANYILE HAS RESIGNED AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FROM BOARD OF STAR, WITH EFFECT FROM 10 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍JOHANN BERNARD CILLIERS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MEMBER OF NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE, WITH EFFECT FROM 10 JANUARY 2018​

* STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL - ‍DANIEL MAREE VAN DER MERWE APPOINTED AS MEMBER OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, WITH EFFECT FROM 10 JAN 2018​