Dec 11 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* STEINHOFF CHAIRMAN CHRISTO WIESE IS IN TALKS WITH LENDERS TO SEEK A STANDSTILL ON A 1.5 BILLION-EURO MARGIN LOAN - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* AN ACCORD ON STEINHOFF'S LOAN COULD COME AS EARLY AS THIS WEEK-BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text: bloom.bg/2nTH2k3 Further company coverage: