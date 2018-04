BRIEF-Steinhoff Confirms Certain Cos Connected To Wiese Served Summons On Steinhoff International Holdings (Pty) Ltd And Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

April 26 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY CHRISTO WIESE, PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN OF CO’S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND A MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY

* CONFIRMS CERTAIN COS CONNECTED TO WIESE, HAVE SERVED SUMMONS ON STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (PTY) LTD, STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

* WIESE ENTITIES ARE CLAIMING IN RESPECT OF CASH INVESTMENTS MADE BY TITAN GROUP INTO COMPANY IN 2015 AND 2016

* COMPANY WILL ASSESS CLAIMS AND DETERMINE APPROPRIATE COURSE OF ACTION