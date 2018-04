BRIEF-Steinhoff International Announces Information On Resolutions To Be Considered At AGM

April 5 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International:

* INFORMATION ON RESOLUTIONS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* SINCE PUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF AGM FOR APRIL 20, CO HAD RESPONSES FROM STAKEHOLDERS REGARDING PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

* STEINHOFF

* SUPERVISORY BOARD BELIEVES IT ESSENTIAL FOR RECOVERY OF CO, FUTURE RESTRUCTURING THAT SHAREHOLDERS REAPPOINT HEATHER SONN, JOHAN VAN ZYL

* OFF PAYMENTS, ADDITIONAL MEETINGS NOT FULLY COMMUNICATED LEADING TO STAKEHOLDER CONCERNS”

* SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS WHO WERE TO RECEIVE THE ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS HAVE REQUESTED THAT SUCH MATTERS ARE NOT PURSUED AT COMING AGM

* OFF PAYMENTS FOR ADDITIONAL WORK RENDERED BE DELETED

* SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMENDED PARTS OF RESOLUTION 6 ON PROPOSED PAYMENTS FOR ADDITIONAL MEETINGS AFTER 2018 AGM BE DELETED

* BOARDS BELIEVE IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF CO THAT DELOITTE ACCOUNTANTS B.V. BE APPOINTED AS STATUTORY AUDITOR FOR FY ENDING ON 30 SEPT 2018

* APPOINTED AT AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)