BRIEF-Steinhoff Investment Says Trading Subsequent To Year-End Remains Volatile

May 29 (Reuters) - Steinhoff Investment Holdings Ltd :

* JSE: SHFF - ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 8.5% TO R69.7 BILLION.

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - TRADING SUBSEQUENT TO YEAR-END REMAINS VOLATILE AND DIFFICULT TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT - FY TOTAL HEADLINE PROFIT PER SHARE INCREASED TO 7 971.6 CENTS PER SHARE FROM A LOSS OF 2 309.8 CENTS PER SHARE IN PRIOR YEAR.

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - FY TOTAL PROFIT PER SHARE INCREASED TO 5 749.1 CENTS PER SHARE FROM A LOSS OF 6 540.0 CENTS PER SHARE IN 2018.

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - DIFFICULT TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST AS CONSUMER SPENDING CONTINUES TO BE CONSTRAINED

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - BOARD DECLARED A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 416.90753 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ON 27 FEBRUARY 2019, BOARD DECLARED A GROSS DIVIDEND OF 418.09418 SOUTH AFRICAN CENTS PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT - MAIN TRADING UNIT PEPKOR CONFIDENT WELL POSITIONED TO GAIN MARKET SHARE IN POST-COVID-19 ‘NEW ECONOMY’

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT - IMPACT OF COVID-19, RESTRICTIONS ARE HAVING A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT - TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE EXACT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* STEINHOFF INVESTMENT - REDUCING OPERATING EXPENDITURES, REDUCING STOCK OF GOODS, OPTIMISING WORKING CAPITAL, STOPPING ALL BUT ESSENTIAL CAPEX