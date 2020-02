BRIEF-Steinhoff Qtrly Consolidated Net Sales From Cont Ops Up 7% To 3.44 Bln Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* UNAUDITED TRADING UPDATE FOR THREE-MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* “TRADING CONDITIONS IN 2020 REFLECT A TOUGHER GLOBAL ECONOMY”

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 7% TO €3,445 MILLION MILLION

* WIDELY EXPECTED THAT CORONAVIRUS MAY LEAD TO SOURCING CHALLENGES, NOT YET POSSIBLE TO DETERMINE ACCURATELY FUTURE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE

* EXPECTS PEPCO TO OPEN AROUND 300 NEW STORES IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP BUSINESSES TAKING MANY STEPS TO MITIGATE ANY POTENTIAL EFFECT FROM CORONAVIRUS, INCLUDING ALTERNATIVE SOURCING ARRANGEMENTS