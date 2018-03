March 13 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* ‍BOOK OF DEMAND WAS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY PLACED PLACING SHARES AT PRICE OF R8.15 PER PLACING SHARE RAISING TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF R3.667 BILLION​

* ‍SETTLEMENT OF PLACING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON FRIDAY, 16 MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)