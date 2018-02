BRIEF-Steinhoff Says AGM To Be Held On April 20, 2018

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 20 APRIL 2018

* STEINHOFF - ‍INVITATION TO AGM WILL INCLUDE AGM AGENDA WHICH WILL COVER, AMONG OTHER ITEMS, PROPOSALS FOR APPOINTMENT OF CURRENT ACTING MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* STEINHOFF - GIVEN ON-GOING INVESTIGATION BY PWC TO COMPANY‘S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WILL NOT BE PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM

* STEINHOFF - SEPARATE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CO WILL BE CONVENED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE ONCE 2017 CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN FINALISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)