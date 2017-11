Nov 20 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF:

* ‍RECEIVED LETTER FROM CHAMBER INFORMING THAT IS NOT IN POSITION AS YET TO FORMALLY ISSUE DECISION AND IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED THAT DECISION WILL BE ISSUED BY NO LATER THAN 22 DEC 2018​

* ‍COMPANY WAS ADVISED BY ITS DUTCH COUNSEL THAT SUCH A DELAY IS QUITE COMMON AND IT DOES NOT SIGNIFY ANY PARTICULAR OUTCOME WHATSOEVER​

* CO ‍REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT PETITION WILL BE DISMISSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)