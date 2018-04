April 3 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* HEMISPHERE REAL ESTATE VALUATION​

* ‍LIKELY CONSOLIDATED NET BOOK VALUE OF UNIT HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO WILL BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN EUR 2.2 BILLION PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED

* ‍CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.1 BILLION​