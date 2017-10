Oct 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* LISTING OF STAR RESULTED IN PLACEMENT OF AN AGGREGATE OF 800 MILLION STAR SHARES AND TOTAL CAPITAL RAISED OF APPROXIMATELY R16.4 BILLION

* SUBSIDIARIES RECEIVED AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY R16 BILLION (EUR 1 BILLION) FROM DISTRIBUTION AND DISPOSAL OF OVERALLOTMENT SHARES

* STEINHOFF CONTINUES TO INDIRECTLY HOLD 76.81% OF STAR‘S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: