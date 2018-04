BRIEF-Steinhoff Says Placed Shares At R18.75 Per Share

April 12 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* PLACED PLACING SHARES AT A PRICE OF R18.75 PER PLACING SHARE (“PLACING PRICE”) RAISING TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF R3.75 BILLION

* PLACING PRICE REPRESENTS A DISCOUNT OF 2.6% TO STAR CLOSING PRICE OF R19.26 ON WEDNESDAY, 11 APRIL 2018

* BOOK OF DEMAND WAS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED

* SETTLEMENT OF PLACING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON TUESDAY, 17 APRIL 2018

* PLACING SHARES, ABOUT 6% OF STAR’S SHARE CAPITAL, TO BE ALLOCATED IN TERMS OF PLACING, REDUCING CO’S INTEREST IN STAR FROM 76.81% TO 71.01% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: