Feb 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv :

* ‍THIERRY GUILBERT HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION TODAY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AS A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF COMPANY​

* ‍GIVEN OTHER EXECUTIVE COMMITMENTS, GUILBERT DOES NOT CONSIDER THAT HE CAN FOCUS HIS EFFORTS SUFFICIENTLY ON CO AT THIS CRITICAL TIME​

* ‍NUMBER OF CANDIDATES ARE CURRENTLY BEING CONSIDERED TO STRENGTHEN INDEPENDENCE OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: