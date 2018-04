April 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff:

* DGAP-NEWS: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGE

* JOHAN VAN ZYL HAS RESIGNED HIS POSITION AS SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* RESOLUTION IN RESPECT OF VAN ZYL'S REAPPOINTMENT WILL NOT BE PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM