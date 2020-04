BRIEF-Steinhoff Sees COVID-19 To Have Material Negative Impact On Overall FY Turnover

April 20 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* STEINHOFF - UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE

* STEINHOFF - EXPECT COVID-19 TO HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OVERALL TURNOVER AND UNDERLYING BUSINESS PERFORMANCE DURING 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* STEINHOFF - EARLY TO DETERMINE EXACT IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* STEINHOFF - 30 APRIL 2020 TIMELINE FOR COMPLETING GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORTING AND RELATED AUDIT PROCESSES CAN NO LONGER BE MET

* STEINHOFF - ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO PUBLISH ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT, INCLUDING AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ON 30 JUNE 2020