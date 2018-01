BRIEF-Steinhoff To Place 29.5 Mln Shares In PSG Group Limited

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF SHARES IN PSG GROUP LIMITED

* SAYS ‍HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD IN ORDER TO PLACE APPROXIMATELY 29.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN PSG GROUP LIMITED​

* ‍SAYS IF ACCEPTABLE PRICING IS NOT ACHIEVED, IN SOLE DISCRETION OF COMPANY, PLACING WILL NOT GO AHEAD​

* SAYS ‍PRICING AND ALLOCATIONS WILL BE ANNOUNCED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING CLOSING OF BOOK​