Jan 22 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF:

* DGAP-NEWS: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : UPDATE ON THE HEARING OF THE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF THE AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL

* RECEIVED A LETTER FROM CHAMBER INFORMING STEINHOFF THAT IT IS NOT IN A POSITION AS YET TO ISSUE ITS DECISION

* ANTICIPATED THAT A FORMAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED BY 19 FEBRUARY 2018