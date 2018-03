March 28 (Reuters) - Stelco Holdings Inc:

* STELCO HOLDINGS INC. AND BEDROCK INDUSTRIES B.V. ANNOUNCE SECONDARY BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY OFFERING

* STELCO HOLDINGS INC - UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY FROM SELLING SHAREHOLDER 10 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT $21.75 PER COMMON SHARE