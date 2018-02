Feb 21 (Reuters) - Stelco Holdings Inc:

* STELCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE OF $452 MILLION A 45% INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $69 MILLION A 245% INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME $16 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: