BRIEF-Stelco Sees Q1 2018 Adj EBIDTA To Be Between $60 Mln And $70 Mln

March 28 - Stelco Holdings Inc:

* STELCO ANNOUNCES FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS ESTIMATES

* ‍IN Q1 2018, SHIPMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 3% TO 5% HIGHER THAN Q4 2017​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $60 MILLION AND $70 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $120 MILLION AND $150 MILLION​

* STELCO - ORDER BOOK SUBJECT TO LAG IN ORDER ENTRY AND REVENUE RECOGNITION WITH ORDERS BEING BOOKED ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED IN EIGHT TO TEN WEEKS

* ANTICIPATES REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL IMPROVE IN Q2 2018‍​

* STELCO - Q1 2018 SALES WILL LARGELY REFLECT SALES ORDERS BOOKED IN Q4 2017, Q2 2018 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO LARGELY REFLECT SALES ORDERS BOOKED IN Q1