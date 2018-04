April 2 (Reuters) - Stella Artois:

* ANNOUNCED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT PACKAGES CONTAINING 11.2-OUNCE BOTTLES OF STELLA ARTOIS BEER THAT MAY CONTAIN PARTICLES OF GLASS

* SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: