BRIEF-Stella International Holdings Says Qtrly Consol Revenue Fell 4 Pct

April 12 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE US$294.6 MILLION, DOWN 4.0%

* EXPECTS DEMAND FOR FASHION PRODUCTS TO RECOVER FURTHER DURING REST OF YEAR

* GROUP’S CUSTOMER NINE WEST HOLDINGS, THAT CONTRIBUTED ABOUT 2.8% OF GROUP’S TOTAL REVENUE LAST YEAR, FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

* AS AT DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT, OUTSTANDING TRADE RECEIVABLES OWED BY NINE WEST AMOUNTED TO ABOUT US$10.7 MILLION

* IS SEEKING LEGAL ADVICE FOR RECOVERY OF OUTSTANDING TRADE RECEIVABLES AND FOR PROTECTION OF ONGOING SUPPLIES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: