March 15 (Reuters) - Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE $1.58 BILLION VERSUS $1.55 BILLION

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE $62 MILLION VERSUS $81.6 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND HK30 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* “‍EXPECT OUR CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS TO REMAIN MODEST IN COMING YEAR”​

* "ALSO EXPECT DEMAND FOR OUR FASHION PRODUCTS TO RECOVER FURTHER"