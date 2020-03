March 25 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc:

* STELLA-JONES PROVIDES COVID-19 IMPACT UPDATE ON ITS NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS

* STELLA-JONES - FACILITIES REMAIN OPEN AS DEEMED ESSENTIAL TO TRANSPORTATION, ENERGY, COMMUNICATIONS AND FORESTRY SECTORS

* PLANS TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS AT ALL OF ITS NORTH AMERICA TREATING FACILITIES