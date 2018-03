BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.74

March 14 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc:

* STELLA-JONES REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.74

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $377.4 MILLION VERSUS $341.7 MILLION

* ‍ANTICIPATE SALES AND OPERATING MARGINS TO IMPROVE PROGRESSIVELY IN 2018 WHEN COMPARED TO 2017​

* STELLA-JONES - OPERATING MARGINS WILL REMAIN SOFTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* ANTICIPATE SALES AND OPERATING MARGINS TO IMPROVE PROGRESSIVELY IN 2018

* STELLA-JONES - ‍EXPECT BETTER SALES MIX IN 2018 IN UTILITY POLE CATEGORY COULD BE OFFSET BY SOME WOOD SPECIES COST INCREASES, PRICE ADJUSTMENTS TIMING ​

* ‍ EXPECT RESIDENTIAL LUMBER IN 2018 TO BENEFIT FROM DEMAND FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION, OUTDOOR RENOVATION PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA ​

* ‍ ONE-OFF NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $30.0 MILLION RECORDED IN Q4 RESULTING FROM REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$370.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: