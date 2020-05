May 7 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc:

* STELLA-JONES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.41

* Q1 SALES C$503 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF C$455.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$0.43 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* UPDATED 2020 OUTLOOK TO REFLECT UNCERTAIN IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NOW EXPECTS EBITDA FOR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF C$300 MILLION TO C$325 MILLION