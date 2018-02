Feb 7 (Reuters) - Stellar Biotechnologies Inc:

* STELLAR BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $.02 MILLION COMPARED TO $.14 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: