March 26 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd:

* STELLAR CAPITAL PARTNERS - ‍AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, NAVPS OF STELLAR CAPITAL IS R1.12, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF 17 CENTS PER SHARE FROM 30 JUNE 2017​

* GROUP HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE ITS EXPOSURE TO INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN A PRACTICAL AND ORGANISED PROCESS

* FOR FY, PRESCIENT ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT GREW TO R91.1 BILLION FROM R82.3 BILLION​