BRIEF-Stelliam Investment Management Says Sent Letter To Range Resources Independent Director, Indicating Its Intention To Vote Against Co's Board Nominees

May 10 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES

* STELLIAM INVESTMENT - ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD

* STELLIAM INVESTMENT - AS OF MARCH 31, HELD ABOUT 8.9 MILLION RANGE RESOURCES SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 3.6% OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: