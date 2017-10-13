FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment says entered senior secured revolving credit agreement
October 13, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment says entered senior secured revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stellus Capital Investment Corp -

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - ‍on Oct 11, co entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement dated as of October 10, 2017​ - SEC filing

* Stellus Capital Investment- ‍credit agreement provides for borrowings up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $140.0 million on a committed basis​

* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - ‍credit agreement has an accordion feature that allows company to increase aggregate commitments up to $195.0 million​ Source: (bit.ly/2gD3GH6) Further company coverage:

