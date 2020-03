March 16 (Reuters) - Stelmet SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STOPS REALIZATION OF DELIVERIES AND SALES TO MAJORITY OF FRENCH, ITALIAN AND SPANISH CLIENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECISION WAS MADE DUE TO INFORMATION RECEIVED BY CO ABOUT ORDERS SUSPENSION FOR THIS WEEK FROM ITS MAIN CLIENTS ON FRENCH, ITALIAN AND SPANISH MARKETS